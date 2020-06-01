2250 Portofino Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49602a4029 ----

This beautiful 2/2 w/1 car garage 2nd floor condo is in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. This condo features Island kitchen, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring, washer & dryer room, and screened in balcony. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. Community feature include 2 heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, huge clubhouse with billiard room, theater room, picnic area with grills, car wash, and playground. Nice size storage room in the attached garage. Rent includes lawn care and trash pickup for easy living! This property is vacant and available now.



Ceramic Tile

Clubhouse

Disposal

Garage

Gated

Hoa

Hoa Application Required

Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent

Pet Restrictions

Pets Allowed

Trash Included In Rent

Washer/Dryer In Unit