Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

2250 Portofino Pl

2250 Portofino Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Portofino Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49602a4029 ----
This beautiful 2/2 w/1 car garage 2nd floor condo is in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. This condo features Island kitchen, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring, washer & dryer room, and screened in balcony. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. Community feature include 2 heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, huge clubhouse with billiard room, theater room, picnic area with grills, car wash, and playground. Nice size storage room in the attached garage. Rent includes lawn care and trash pickup for easy living! This property is vacant and available now.

Ceramic Tile
Clubhouse
Disposal
Garage
Gated
Hoa
Hoa Application Required
Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Trash Included In Rent
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Portofino Pl have any available units?
2250 Portofino Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Portofino Pl have?
Some of 2250 Portofino Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Portofino Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Portofino Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Portofino Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl offers parking.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Portofino Pl has a pool.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl have accessible units?
No, 2250 Portofino Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Portofino Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Portofino Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
