2250 Portofino Pl

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49602a4029 ----
This beautiful 2/2 w/1 car garage 2nd floor condo is in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. This condo features Island kitchen, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring, washer & dryer room, and screened in balcony. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. Community feature include 2 heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, huge clubhouse with billiard room, theater room, picnic area with grills, car wash, and playground. Nice size storage room in the attached garage. Rent includes lawn care and trash pickup for easy living! This property is vacant and available now.
Ceramic Tile
Clubhouse
Disposal
Garage
Gated
Hoa
Hoa Application Required
Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Trash Included In Rent
Washer/Dryer In Unit