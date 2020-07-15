2245 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities
Beautiful Gated Community of Tuscany at Innisbrook Condo!! Move in Ready!! 2 bedroom 2 bath Ground Floor Unit!! Corner Unit with Lots of Natural Sunlight!! Spacious Bedrooms and Extra Bonus Office Area!! Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer!! Walk to Pool and Clubhouse!! Resort Community Features 2 Heated Pools with Sundecks, Heated Spa and Waterfall!! Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Billiards and Theater Room!! Conveniently located!! Minutes from Schools, Shopping and Beaches!! Call Today!!