2245 CHIANTI PLACE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

2245 CHIANTI PLACE

2245 Chianti Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Chianti Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Gated Community of Tuscany at Innisbrook Condo!! Move in Ready!! 2 bedroom 2 bath Ground Floor Unit!! Corner Unit with Lots of Natural Sunlight!! Spacious Bedrooms and Extra Bonus Office Area!! Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer!! Walk to Pool and Clubhouse!! Resort Community Features 2 Heated Pools with Sundecks, Heated Spa and Waterfall!! Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Billiards and Theater Room!! Conveniently located!! Minutes from Schools, Shopping and Beaches!! Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2245 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2245 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2245 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
No, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
