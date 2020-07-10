2236 Curlew Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage

Fantastic Furnished 3br/3ba/2car gar home/pool in Palm Harbor! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



STUNNING! Executive style 3br/3bath/2car garage pool home available in Palm Harbor in Lake Highland Estates. Annual/Furnished Rental. 3,127 sq ft under roof, 2,469 heated sq ft. This remodeled, move in ready home features laminate/tile flooring, . remodeled kitchen with marble & stainless steel appliance, cabinets and farmhouse sink. Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and natural lighting thru out, inside utility & separate den/family room. The layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Two master suites in home. Two bedrooms down and one bedroom up with loft. Both master suites come with huge walk in closets with built ins. Pool is enclosed with a fenced in yard and fire pit to enjoy. Side yard can house a trailer/RV or boat. Not a short term rental. One small dog only. s Insurance is required and lawn maintenance is grass cutting only. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Countryside Mall, Home Depot, WalMart, pharmacy, and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.



To view a 3D tour copy and paste the following link into your browser: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1825018?accessKey=5e1d



Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Additional questions call Lisa 813-532-9680



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5809908)