2236 Curlew Road
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 AM

2236 Curlew Road

2236 Curlew Road · No Longer Available
Location

2236 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Furnished 3br/3ba/2car gar home/pool in Palm Harbor! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

STUNNING! Executive style 3br/3bath/2car garage pool home available in Palm Harbor in Lake Highland Estates. Annual/Furnished Rental. 3,127 sq ft under roof, 2,469 heated sq ft. This remodeled, move in ready home features laminate/tile flooring, . remodeled kitchen with marble & stainless steel appliance, cabinets and farmhouse sink. Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and natural lighting thru out, inside utility & separate den/family room. The layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Two master suites in home. Two bedrooms down and one bedroom up with loft. Both master suites come with huge walk in closets with built ins. Pool is enclosed with a fenced in yard and fire pit to enjoy. Side yard can house a trailer/RV or boat. Not a short term rental. One small dog only. s Insurance is required and lawn maintenance is grass cutting only. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Countryside Mall, Home Depot, WalMart, pharmacy, and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.

To view a 3D tour copy and paste the following link into your browser: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1825018?accessKey=5e1d

Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Additional questions call Lisa 813-532-9680

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5809908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Curlew Road have any available units?
2236 Curlew Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 Curlew Road have?
Some of 2236 Curlew Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Curlew Road currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Curlew Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Curlew Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2236 Curlew Road is pet friendly.
Does 2236 Curlew Road offer parking?
Yes, 2236 Curlew Road offers parking.
Does 2236 Curlew Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 Curlew Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Curlew Road have a pool?
Yes, 2236 Curlew Road has a pool.
Does 2236 Curlew Road have accessible units?
No, 2236 Curlew Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Curlew Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 Curlew Road does not have units with dishwashers.

