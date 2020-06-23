All apartments in Palm Harbor
2220 Chianti Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 Chianti Pl.

2220 Chianti Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Chianti Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
This is a 1/1 Palm Harbor condo is in a gated community, just North of Clearwater FL. A full sized washer & dryer in this furnished unit. There are 2 pools & a jacuzzi. Four golf courses within one mile. The Clubhouse has a mini-theater, a billiard room, a social events room & a fitness center.
The condo has 9ft.ceilings w/crown molding, central A.C., ceiling fans in LR&BR, a breakfast bar & an office space with high speed internet and upgraded TV cable service. The bedroom has a large walk in closet & a queen size bed.
All you will need are your clothes & toothbrush. THIS IS A NO SMOKING UNIT. NO PETS.
This condo is conveniently located near beaches, shopping, golf, restaurants, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Available 5/1/2018. ALL UTILITIES,CABLE AND INTERNET ARE INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT! Three month minimum lease. the rent is $1500.00 a month.

Rick

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Chianti Pl. have any available units?
2220 Chianti Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Chianti Pl. have?
Some of 2220 Chianti Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Chianti Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Chianti Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Chianti Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Chianti Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2220 Chianti Pl. offer parking?
No, 2220 Chianti Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Chianti Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Chianti Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Chianti Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Chianti Pl. has a pool.
Does 2220 Chianti Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2220 Chianti Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Chianti Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Chianti Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
