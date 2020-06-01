All apartments in Palm Harbor
2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE

2213 Cathedral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Cathedral Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Pictures don't do it justice!! A great Palm Harbor home that's been completely remodeled with lots of space, located on a deep fenced corner lot in an ideal area close to all amenities, good schools and beaches. This 3/2/1 home with separate dining room and family room plus a large indoor laundry and bonus room that could easily be a hobby/office/den is ideal for the growing family. Split plan layout with hardwood floors and tile in most rooms except the 2 guest bedrooms. Quiet area but close to everything and an easy commute to Tampa and airports. Bring your RV or boat as there's plenty of parking in back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have any available units?
2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have?
Some of 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
