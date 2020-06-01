2213 CATHEDRAL DRIVE

Amenities
Pictures don't do it justice!! A great Palm Harbor home that's been completely remodeled with lots of space, located on a deep fenced corner lot in an ideal area close to all amenities, good schools and beaches. This 3/2/1 home with separate dining room and family room plus a large indoor laundry and bonus room that could easily be a hobby/office/den is ideal for the growing family. Split plan layout with hardwood floors and tile in most rooms except the 2 guest bedrooms. Quiet area but close to everything and an easy commute to Tampa and airports. Bring your RV or boat as there's plenty of parking in back!