221 AVERY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unique Crystal Beach find! Two bedroom stilt home, completely remodeled. Brand new contemporary kitchen, new white cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Two completely remodeled baths, all new flooring and new windows. Open concept plan, kitchen open to living/dining combo, cedar accent wall behind wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and lots of natural light. Sliding doors from living room open to a large wrsp around front porch facing front of home. Another balcony from master bedroom overlooks the fenced backyard. Bottom floor under home features a covered parking area, enclosed shed and gigantic enclosed area perfect for storage area. Available immediately.