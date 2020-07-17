All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

2209 PORTOFINO PLACE

2209 Portofino Place · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Portofino Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
**1 YEAR MINIUM LEASE ** 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath condo located on the second level inside the gates of beautiful Tuscany at Innisbrook, overlooking the community pool! Newly remodeled with newer carpet and paint! Large and open floorplan will WOW as you enter, screened balcony perfect for enjoying the Florida Sunshine. Huge and bright living/dining combo, kitchen is in the heart of the condo with a built in desk, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Bedrooms have walk-in closets and high ceilings can be found throughout with crown molding. 2 heated pools, clubhouse, fitness, tennis, car wash, playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have any available units?
2209 PORTOFINO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have?
Some of 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2209 PORTOFINO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE offer parking?
No, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE has a pool.
Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 PORTOFINO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
