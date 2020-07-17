2209 PORTOFINO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

**1 YEAR MINIUM LEASE ** 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath condo located on the second level inside the gates of beautiful Tuscany at Innisbrook, overlooking the community pool! Newly remodeled with newer carpet and paint! Large and open floorplan will WOW as you enter, screened balcony perfect for enjoying the Florida Sunshine. Huge and bright living/dining combo, kitchen is in the heart of the condo with a built in desk, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Bedrooms have walk-in closets and high ceilings can be found throughout with crown molding. 2 heated pools, clubhouse, fitness, tennis, car wash, playground and more.