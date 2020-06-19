All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2190 BANCROFT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2190 BANCROFT PLACE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

2190 BANCROFT PLACE

2190 Bancroft Place · (813) 929-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2190 Bancroft Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
Rarely available villa in highly sought after Villas of Beacon Groves. This home features a nice layout with new tiles floor. It feels and lives bigger than the stated square footage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a very spacious living room and then bonus room area with tons of windows to let in plenty of natural light. Both bedrooms are ample size with walk-in closets. The master bedroom features an en-suite full bath. Other features include inside washer/dryer, a lovely screened front porch lanai with separate storage closet, newer 10 X 10 Wood deck out your back door, wooded and shaded park like setting, beautiful community pool with newer paver patio surround, shuffle board, club house and so much more. This community is located around the corner from Innisbrook Resort-home to the annual PGA Valspar Championship tournament, conveniently located with direct access by short drives to Tampa, 2 international airports, #1 ranked Gulf Beaches, plus so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have any available units?
2190 BANCROFT PLACE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have?
Some of 2190 BANCROFT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 BANCROFT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2190 BANCROFT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 BANCROFT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE offer parking?
No, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE has a pool.
Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 BANCROFT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190 BANCROFT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2190 BANCROFT PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity