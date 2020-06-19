2190 BANCROFT PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool shuffle board clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Rarely available villa in highly sought after Villas of Beacon Groves. This home features a nice layout with new tiles floor. It feels and lives bigger than the stated square footage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a very spacious living room and then bonus room area with tons of windows to let in plenty of natural light. Both bedrooms are ample size with walk-in closets. The master bedroom features an en-suite full bath. Other features include inside washer/dryer, a lovely screened front porch lanai with separate storage closet, newer 10 X 10 Wood deck out your back door, wooded and shaded park like setting, beautiful community pool with newer paver patio surround, shuffle board, club house and so much more. This community is located around the corner from Innisbrook Resort-home to the annual PGA Valspar Championship tournament, conveniently located with direct access by short drives to Tampa, 2 international airports, #1 ranked Gulf Beaches, plus so much more.