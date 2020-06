206 LAGOON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

LOOKING FOR THAT "PERFECT" RENTAL FOR THE SUMMER? ONLY AVAILABLE FROM 5/1-10/31. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS KEY WEST STYLE HOME IN OZONA. RECENT UPDATES INCL. ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEW A/C, WOODEN SHUTTERS IN EVERY ROOM, BEAUTIFUL ORIENTAL CARPETS THAT PROTECT FLOORING, NEW WASHER & DRYER, FIREPLACE HAS BEEN TILED W/MOSAIC GLASS TILE AND NEW TILE ON HEARTH AS WELL. YOU'RE SURROUNDED BY LUSH, TROPICAL FOLIAGE WITH PORCHES AND SCREENED DECKS THAT COVER BOTH THE FRONT AND REAR OF THIS TOTALLY UPDATED HOME IN DESIRABLE SECTION OF PALM HARBOR THAT IS NEAR GULF AND MARINA. YOU'RE JUST MINUTES FROM THE CAUSEWAY AND HONEYMOON ISLAND ON THE GULF OF MEXICO. BBQ IN YOUR YARD & EAT ON YOUR SCREENED DECK OR VISIT ONE OF THE MANY "ONE-OF-A-KIND" RESTAURANTS AND BARS (MANY WITH OUTDOOR SEATING THAT ALLOW DOGS TOO) JUST A HOP, SKIP & JUMP FROM THE HOUSE. OWNERS ARE LEAVING BIKES & KAYAKS TO USE, TOO! GOLF CART IS REGISTERED TO THE OWNER, SO TENANT CAN'T USE IT. HOWEVER, SEVERAL COMPANIES NEARBY RENT AND DELIVER CARTS FOR YOU TO RENT. ONCE YOU EXPERIENCE THIS GREAT AREA, YOU'LL WANT TO STAY FOREVER. LOCATED NEAR "A RATED" PALM HARBOR UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL.