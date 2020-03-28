All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE
1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE

1670 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Virginia Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Allen's Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Palm Harbor - Three bedroom pool home in Allen's Ridge. Formal living room, dining rooms overlooking pool area with separate family room open to kitchen with breakfast nook. Kitchen features granite counter tops, nice wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space for the cook of the family. Vaulted ceilings throughout for that spacious feeling. Split bedroom floor plan. Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer, two car garage with freshly painted floor, clean and neat. Pool features great under roof area to make the best of the Florida weather. Available Immediately. Lawn and pool service are included in the rent. Great Palm Harbor schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have any available units?
1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
