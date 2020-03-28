1670 VIRGINIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Palm Harbor - Three bedroom pool home in Allen's Ridge. Formal living room, dining rooms overlooking pool area with separate family room open to kitchen with breakfast nook. Kitchen features granite counter tops, nice wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space for the cook of the family. Vaulted ceilings throughout for that spacious feeling. Split bedroom floor plan. Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer, two car garage with freshly painted floor, clean and neat. Pool features great under roof area to make the best of the Florida weather. Available Immediately. Lawn and pool service are included in the rent. Great Palm Harbor schools!