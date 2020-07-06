1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great corner lot home featuring a family room, living room, kitchen, dining area, oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share another updated bathroom. Beautiful marble tiled floors just installed throughout. Wood flooring in bedrooms. Interior and exterior recently painted. Large fenced yard. A great home with lots of space inside and out. Close to retail stores, food markets, minutes to Honeymoon Island State Park and Pinellas Trail! Walking distance to Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle School and Palm Harbor University High School!!! This will rent quickly!!!