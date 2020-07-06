All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE

1666 Spottswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Spottswood Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Hammocks of Palm Harbor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great corner lot home featuring a family room, living room, kitchen, dining area, oversized master bedroom with large walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share another updated bathroom. Beautiful marble tiled floors just installed throughout. Wood flooring in bedrooms. Interior and exterior recently painted. Large fenced yard. A great home with lots of space inside and out. Close to retail stores, food markets, minutes to Honeymoon Island State Park and Pinellas Trail! Walking distance to Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle School and Palm Harbor University High School!!! This will rent quickly!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1666 SPOTTSWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

