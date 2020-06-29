1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! If you like to hear the word NEW, this is the one for you! You will fall in love with this Stylish & Modern Home! Light, Bright & Extra Clean! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage available For Rent now. JUST FINISHED COMPLETE REMODEL, EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! NO EXPENSE SPARED ON THIS HOME! Enjoy Dramatic & Unique features such as New Kitchen with Contemporary Leather Matte Finish Granite Counter-tops + Brand New Stainless Appliances! New Bathrooms! New Vinyl Flooring Throughout! New 6-Panel Doors! New Wood Work! New Ceiling Fans! New 5" Baseboards! New Blinds! Fresh New Grey Paint Inside & Out! New Roof! New Gutters! New Vinyl Fence! MUST SEE! This Beauty is nestled in the highly requested town of Palm Harbor offering an Open Floor Plan, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Ice Maker, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Large Closets, Garage Door Opener, Extra-Large Lot features a Huge Private back yard. Pass through window from kitchen makes this patio space convenient and comfortable for entertaining. Top A Rated Palm Harbor Schools - Sutherland Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle & Palm Harbor University High School.