1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE

1643 West Orange Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1643 West Orange Crest Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Beacon Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! If you like to hear the word NEW, this is the one for you! You will fall in love with this Stylish & Modern Home! Light, Bright & Extra Clean! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage available For Rent now. JUST FINISHED COMPLETE REMODEL, EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! NO EXPENSE SPARED ON THIS HOME! Enjoy Dramatic & Unique features such as New Kitchen with Contemporary Leather Matte Finish Granite Counter-tops + Brand New Stainless Appliances! New Bathrooms! New Vinyl Flooring Throughout! New 6-Panel Doors! New Wood Work! New Ceiling Fans! New 5" Baseboards! New Blinds! Fresh New Grey Paint Inside & Out! New Roof! New Gutters! New Vinyl Fence! MUST SEE! This Beauty is nestled in the highly requested town of Palm Harbor offering an Open Floor Plan, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Ice Maker, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Large Closets, Garage Door Opener, Extra-Large Lot features a Huge Private back yard. Pass through window from kitchen makes this patio space convenient and comfortable for entertaining. Top A Rated Palm Harbor Schools - Sutherland Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle & Palm Harbor University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have any available units?
1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have?
Some of 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 W ORANGECREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
