Palm Harbor, FL
1561 MARINELLA DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

1561 MARINELLA DRIVE

1561 Marinella Drive · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1561 Marinella Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This Pinehurst III model is a two-story open floor plan offering exquisite luxury & comfort. A beautiful stained glass door greets you as enter the impressive foyer leading you to the ground floor bonus room, outfitted with an oversized wet bar, French door access to the screened-in porch, guest room & full-size bathroom, perfect for entertaining or in-law suite! Take the upgraded elevator to the main living level and you will see how detail oriented this home truly is. The open floorplan is bright w/ neutral tones & incredible views of Innisbrook’s 10th fairway. The well-appointed kitchen has endless upgrades such as level 5 granite, slide-out spice & baking sheet drawers, wine racks, designer cabinet features, stainless gas appliances, oversized island & walk-in pantry with mahogany shelving. The family room offers a remote controlled gas fireplace with travertine tile & wooden mantle. The owner also converted the adjacent room into a formal dining room. The owner's retreat is spacious w/ plantation shutters, sound proof double entry doors, walk-in closet & well-appointed spa bathroom. On the same level you'll find the remaining guest BR, bath & laundry room. The Promontory is fairway luxurious living, tucked away in the heart of one of Florida’s most popular resorts including lakes for fishing, trails, 6 restaurants, neighborhood park & dog park. Seasonal lease option will be considered by owner at $3,600/mo. Rental is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have any available units?
1561 MARINELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1561 MARINELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 MARINELLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
