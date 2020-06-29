1561 MARINELLA DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This Pinehurst III model is a two-story open floor plan offering exquisite luxury & comfort. A beautiful stained glass door greets you as enter the impressive foyer leading you to the ground floor bonus room, outfitted with an oversized wet bar, French door access to the screened-in porch, guest room & full-size bathroom, perfect for entertaining or in-law suite! Take the upgraded elevator to the main living level and you will see how detail oriented this home truly is. The open floorplan is bright w/ neutral tones & incredible views of Innisbrook’s 10th fairway. The well-appointed kitchen has endless upgrades such as level 5 granite, slide-out spice & baking sheet drawers, wine racks, designer cabinet features, stainless gas appliances, oversized island & walk-in pantry with mahogany shelving. The family room offers a remote controlled gas fireplace with travertine tile & wooden mantle. The owner also converted the adjacent room into a formal dining room. The owner's retreat is spacious w/ plantation shutters, sound proof double entry doors, walk-in closet & well-appointed spa bathroom. On the same level you'll find the remaining guest BR, bath & laundry room. The Promontory is fairway luxurious living, tucked away in the heart of one of Florida’s most popular resorts including lakes for fishing, trails, 6 restaurants, neighborhood park & dog park. Seasonal lease option will be considered by owner at $3,600/mo. Rental is unfurnished.