All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1448 Indian Trail North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1448 Indian Trail North
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

1448 Indian Trail North

1448 Indian Trail North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1448 Indian Trail North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Indian Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1027894

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $3800 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. This home features a modified split floorplan, formal living room and family room with fireplace, open floorplan, large bedrooms, screened porch across the back of the house and oversized 1/3 acre lot. All the flooring is beautiful wood laminate and tile. The kitchen opens to the family room and includes walk-in pantry, large island with stovetop, separate and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room and family room with wet bar. The master bedroom suite features huge walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. the 4th bedroom could be used as an office or bedroom. Great schools, and minutes to shopping, restaurants and less than 2 miles from Wall Springs Park. Come see to appreciate!
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Attached 2 Car Garage,Balcony,Walk-in closets,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Indian Trail North have any available units?
1448 Indian Trail North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Indian Trail North have?
Some of 1448 Indian Trail North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Indian Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Indian Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Indian Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Indian Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Indian Trail North offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Indian Trail North offers parking.
Does 1448 Indian Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Indian Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Indian Trail North have a pool?
No, 1448 Indian Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Indian Trail North have accessible units?
No, 1448 Indian Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Indian Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Indian Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg