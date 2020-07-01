1431 NOELL BOULEVARD

Amenities

Move-in ready and available now, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Palm Harbor University High School zone. Gourmet chef's kitchen is a desirable Open Design. Watch TV that is included in the rental while you are prepping your food. NEW appliances, cabinetry, windows, roof, floors (waterproof vinyl plank), doors, crown molding, lights, fence, and more! Just move your furniture in, and you will be all set. This property is not advertised in Craigslist. If you see it advertised there, it is a scam. Vaulted ceilings give the home a spacious look, and you are near schools, shopping, restaurants, and our famous beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.