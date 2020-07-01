All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1431 NOELL BOULEVARD
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

1431 NOELL BOULEVARD

1431 Noell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1431 Noell Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready and available now, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Palm Harbor University High School zone. Gourmet chef's kitchen is a desirable Open Design. Watch TV that is included in the rental while you are prepping your food. NEW appliances, cabinetry, windows, roof, floors (waterproof vinyl plank), doors, crown molding, lights, fence, and more! Just move your furniture in, and you will be all set. This property is not advertised in Craigslist. If you see it advertised there, it is a scam. Vaulted ceilings give the home a spacious look, and you are near schools, shopping, restaurants, and our famous beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have any available units?
1431 NOELL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1431 NOELL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 NOELL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg