132 TALLEY DRIVE

Welcome home to this delightful 3 bedroom 2 bath gem in the heart of Palm Harbor. Enjoy an oversized living room with a raised dining area both with nice backyard views. The kitchen is as cute as a button and is complete with breakfast nook and a large closet pantry. The bathrooms are tastefully updated too! New 1-year-old air conditioner. Relax on the large screened lanai looking out to the lush backyard. Lawn service is included in the rent. The owner just moved out and had lived here smoke and pet free since 2011. There's a 1 car garage with plenty of storage and shelving. Conveniently located close to top schools, parks, and shops. Just a short drive West is beautiful Honeymoon Island. Sorry no pets, no exceptions.