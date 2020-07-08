All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

132 Talley Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this delightful 3 bedroom 2 bath gem in the heart of Palm Harbor. Enjoy an oversized living room with a raised dining area both with nice backyard views. The kitchen is as cute as a button and is complete with breakfast nook and a large closet pantry. The bathrooms are tastefully updated too! New 1-year-old air conditioner. Relax on the large screened lanai looking out to the lush backyard. Lawn service is included in the rent. The owner just moved out and had lived here smoke and pet free since 2011. There's a 1 car garage with plenty of storage and shelving. Conveniently located close to top schools, parks, and shops. Just a short drive West is beautiful Honeymoon Island. Sorry no pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
132 TALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 132 TALLEY DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 TALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
132 TALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 TALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 132 TALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 132 TALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 TALLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 132 TALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 132 TALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 132 TALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 TALLEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

