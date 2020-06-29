All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE

1191 Mineola Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1191 Mineola Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this Beautifully UPDATED 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in PALM HARBOR. Available for immediate occupancy. SPACIOUS home has a split floor plan featuring a huge GREAT-ROOM with brand new flooring, HIGH CEILINGS, tons of natural light with French doors leading to the Bright FLORIDA ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN features beautiful GRANITE countertops and STAINLESS-STEEL appliances. Large Master Bedroom with high ceilings and tons of closet space. Enjoy the updated and modern MASTER BATH. Home sits on a CORNER LOT and has an Oversized TWO CAR GARAGE and a GIGANTIC BACK YARD. Perfect spot for entertaining and to relax and watch a game at the OUTDOOR COVERED BAR where you can enjoy the HUGE FENCED backyard with NEW DOUBLE GATE and wood burning FIRE-PIT.
Plenty of room to PARK A BOAT OR SMALL CAMPER. NO DEED RESTRICTIONS. close to the causeway. Desirable Forest Grove Subdivision is Currently zoned for top rated Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor Univ. High School all are walking distance away! Fantastic location near shopping, dining and some of Florida's highest rated beaches. Just minutes away from Honeymoon Island and Crystal Beach and close to the Pinellas Trail. NO FLOOD ZONE! NEW ROOF 2018 / AC 2016. Schedule your personal showing today to see all this home has to offer! Rest- Assured that once you have moved in any issue requiring maintenance or repair will be responded to with-in 24 hours. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, TRASH and PEST CONTOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have any available units?
1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

