1191 MINEOLA CIRCLE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this Beautifully UPDATED 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in PALM HARBOR. Available for immediate occupancy. SPACIOUS home has a split floor plan featuring a huge GREAT-ROOM with brand new flooring, HIGH CEILINGS, tons of natural light with French doors leading to the Bright FLORIDA ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN features beautiful GRANITE countertops and STAINLESS-STEEL appliances. Large Master Bedroom with high ceilings and tons of closet space. Enjoy the updated and modern MASTER BATH. Home sits on a CORNER LOT and has an Oversized TWO CAR GARAGE and a GIGANTIC BACK YARD. Perfect spot for entertaining and to relax and watch a game at the OUTDOOR COVERED BAR where you can enjoy the HUGE FENCED backyard with NEW DOUBLE GATE and wood burning FIRE-PIT.

Plenty of room to PARK A BOAT OR SMALL CAMPER. NO DEED RESTRICTIONS. close to the causeway. Desirable Forest Grove Subdivision is Currently zoned for top rated Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor Univ. High School all are walking distance away! Fantastic location near shopping, dining and some of Florida's highest rated beaches. Just minutes away from Honeymoon Island and Crystal Beach and close to the Pinellas Trail. NO FLOOD ZONE! NEW ROOF 2018 / AC 2016. Schedule your personal showing today to see all this home has to offer! Rest- Assured that once you have moved in any issue requiring maintenance or repair will be responded to with-in 24 hours. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, TRASH and PEST CONTOL