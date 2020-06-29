All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
110 19th Street
110 19th Street

Location

110 19th Street, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Large 2/2/2 Palm Harbor - Great family home in walking distance to Palm Harbor Middle School. The home is a little older with large rooms and lots of closets. The owners recently installed laminate flooring throughout he house which gives it a nice updated look. There is a fresh coat of paint throughout. Dogs will be considered, the yard is large and fenced. There is an extra work / storage space in the back for the hobbyist.
Call Andrea Rogers 727-492-3544 to set up a showing.

Florida Real Estate Inc.
3730 Tampa Road Suite 5
Oldsmar, Fl 34677

(RLNE4061768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 19th Street have any available units?
110 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 110 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 19th Street offer parking?
No, 110 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 19th Street have a pool?
No, 110 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
