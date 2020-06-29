110 19th Street

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2/2/2 Palm Harbor - Great family home in walking distance to Palm Harbor Middle School. The home is a little older with large rooms and lots of closets. The owners recently installed laminate flooring throughout he house which gives it a nice updated look. There is a fresh coat of paint throughout. Dogs will be considered, the yard is large and fenced. There is an extra work / storage space in the back for the hobbyist.

Call Andrea Rogers 727-492-3544 to set up a showing.



Florida Real Estate Inc.

3730 Tampa Road Suite 5

Oldsmar, Fl 34677



(RLNE4061768)