8 Pine Bush Ln

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of new cabinetry and a perfect size pantry. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Covered lanai with a lovely private backyard, perfect for kids to play and entertaining guests. Nearby features: walking and biking paths, shopping, dining, convenience of I-95, Graham Conservation and just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean. Call today to book a private showing!