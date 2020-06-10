All apartments in Palm Coast
8 Pine Bush Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

8 Pine Bush Ln

8 Pine Bush Lane · (386) 237-7688
Location

8 Pine Bush Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of new cabinetry and a perfect size pantry. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Covered lanai with a lovely private backyard, perfect for kids to play and entertaining guests. Nearby features: walking and biking paths, shopping, dining, convenience of I-95, Graham Conservation and just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Pine Bush Ln have any available units?
8 Pine Bush Ln has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Pine Bush Ln have?
Some of 8 Pine Bush Ln's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Pine Bush Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8 Pine Bush Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Pine Bush Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8 Pine Bush Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 8 Pine Bush Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8 Pine Bush Ln does offer parking.
Does 8 Pine Bush Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Pine Bush Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Pine Bush Ln have a pool?
No, 8 Pine Bush Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8 Pine Bush Ln have accessible units?
No, 8 Pine Bush Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Pine Bush Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Pine Bush Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
