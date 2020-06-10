2 Preston Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately. Once inside you will find 3 large bedrooms and a flex room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy your wonderful lanai any time day or night! Monthly pest control is included in the rent. Call for a showing Today!