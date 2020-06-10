All apartments in Palm Coast
2 Preston Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 PM

2 Preston Lane

2 Preston Lane · (386) 677-7678
Location

2 Preston Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately. Once inside you will find 3 large bedrooms and a flex room, the open floor concept allows for great entertaining! The home offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz counter tops though out, energy efficient LED lighting and stainless steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy your wonderful lanai any time day or night! Monthly pest control is included in the rent. Call for a showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Preston Lane have any available units?
2 Preston Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Preston Lane have?
Some of 2 Preston Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Preston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Preston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Preston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Preston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 2 Preston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Preston Lane does offer parking.
Does 2 Preston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Preston Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Preston Lane have a pool?
No, 2 Preston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2 Preston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Preston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Preston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Preston Lane has units with dishwashers.
