12 Palmyra Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

12 Palmyra Lane

12 Palmyra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12 Palmyra Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house,4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage, very big screened porch. Close to shopping, Town center, Beach, Parks, walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Palmyra Lane have any available units?
12 Palmyra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 12 Palmyra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Palmyra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Palmyra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12 Palmyra Lane offers parking.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane have a pool?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Palmyra Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Palmyra Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
