957 Mill Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

3 Bedrooms + Office or extra Bedroom.Luxury single-family home offers spacious interior of2,729 s.f. of air conditioned living space featuring cathedral/volume ceilingsand elegant finishes.Entry level features an expansive, sunny living room w/ 22' high ceilings,clerestory windows and is adjacent to a dining area w/ French doors thatlead to a screened terrace, hallway to private study (or guest) and fullbathroom, gourmet kitchen opens to a large family room w/ sliding doors torear open/covered patios and a lush backyard with privacy landscaping.2nd Floor elegant staircase overlooks lower level and leads to a bright,airy master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom and two walk in closets. Theopposite side features two sunny guest bedrooms, guest bathroom.