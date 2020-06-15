All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
957 Mill Creek Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

957 Mill Creek Drive

957 Mill Creek Drive · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

957 Mill Creek Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedrooms + Office or extra Bedroom.Luxury single-family home offers spacious interior of2,729 s.f. of air conditioned living space featuring cathedral/volume ceilingsand elegant finishes.Entry level features an expansive, sunny living room w/ 22' high ceilings,clerestory windows and is adjacent to a dining area w/ French doors thatlead to a screened terrace, hallway to private study (or guest) and fullbathroom, gourmet kitchen opens to a large family room w/ sliding doors torear open/covered patios and a lush backyard with privacy landscaping.2nd Floor elegant staircase overlooks lower level and leads to a bright,airy master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom and two walk in closets. Theopposite side features two sunny guest bedrooms, guest bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have any available units?
957 Mill Creek Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 957 Mill Creek Drive have?
Some of 957 Mill Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Mill Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
957 Mill Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Mill Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 957 Mill Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 957 Mill Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Mill Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 957 Mill Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 957 Mill Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Mill Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Mill Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 957 Mill Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
