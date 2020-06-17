9306 Myrtlewood Circle W

Amenities

This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. This lovely unit overlooking the lake has laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, 10ft ceilings, expanded kitchen, full washer and dryer and balcony. Resort style living with a spectacular pool, screened outdoor dinning with bbq grill, putting green, gym, and playground in a tremendous location. Centrally located in the desirable community of Fiore at the Gardens. Meticulously maintained in perfect condition. Tile floors throughout Kitchen and living area is designed for entertaining and easy living. Fiore at the Gardens requires a minimum 650 credit score. Available Furnished or unfurnished