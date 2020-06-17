All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

9306 Myrtlewood Circle W

9306 Myrtlewood Circle West · (561) 452-5667
Location

9306 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
This furnished turnkey one bedroom one bath 3rd floor condo unit is available for immediate occupancy. This lovely unit overlooking the lake has laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, 10ft ceilings, expanded kitchen, full washer and dryer and balcony. Resort style living with a spectacular pool, screened outdoor dinning with bbq grill, putting green, gym, and playground in a tremendous location. Centrally located in the desirable community of Fiore at the Gardens. Meticulously maintained in perfect condition. Tile floors throughout Kitchen and living area is designed for entertaining and easy living. Fiore at the Gardens requires a minimum 650 credit score. Available Furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have any available units?
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have?
Some of 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Myrtlewood Circle W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W offer parking?
No, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have a pool?
Yes, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W has a pool.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have accessible units?
No, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 Myrtlewood Circle W does not have units with air conditioning.
