Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautifully renovated with all the comforts of home! WOW! What a deal. ALL Utilities and Wi-Fi included! This property is currenlty available 10/15/19 to 01/05/2020. The property is not available 2020 season.Gorgeous renovated Club Cottage on an expansive green space! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - even Wifi!