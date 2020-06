Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE/LAKE VIEW *** Beautifully furnished with king-sized bed in the master bedroom and twin beds in the guest bedroom. Wrap-around, screened-in balcony. Private 2nd floor/corner unit location. Updated master bathroom and guest bedroom. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL ***AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENTAL BEGINNING DEC 1, 2020 TO APRIL 30, 2021. ***This is a must see!!!