Palm Beach Gardens, FL
651 Hudson Bay Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

651 Hudson Bay Drive

651 Hudson Bay Drive · (561) 373-9912
Location

651 Hudson Bay Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Perfect Location, Fully Renovated, Single Level 2Bed/2Bath Pool Home with Stunning Lake Views. Open Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Separate Living Room & Open Dining Area. Separate Family Room has Sliding Glass Doors that lead to the Patio/Lanai & Pool. Large Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Hurricane Impact Glass/Doors, Plank Tile Floors + High Ceilings Throughout. Central Vacuum System & New AC Unit. Large Laundry Room has New Washer/ Dryer + Utility Sink. One of The Best Locations in The Isles, Close Proximity to the Community Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool & Tennis Courts. Minutes to the Beach, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have any available units?
651 Hudson Bay Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have?
Some of 651 Hudson Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Hudson Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
651 Hudson Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Hudson Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 651 Hudson Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 651 Hudson Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Hudson Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 651 Hudson Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 651 Hudson Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Hudson Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Hudson Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 651 Hudson Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
