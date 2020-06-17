651 Hudson Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Perfect Location, Fully Renovated, Single Level 2Bed/2Bath Pool Home with Stunning Lake Views. Open Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Separate Living Room & Open Dining Area. Separate Family Room has Sliding Glass Doors that lead to the Patio/Lanai & Pool. Large Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Hurricane Impact Glass/Doors, Plank Tile Floors + High Ceilings Throughout. Central Vacuum System & New AC Unit. Large Laundry Room has New Washer/ Dryer + Utility Sink. One of The Best Locations in The Isles, Close Proximity to the Community Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool & Tennis Courts. Minutes to the Beach, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & Airport.