631 Club Ridge Dr

2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862
Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet.
Move in with Deposit and 1st Month
Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish. 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, with both bathrooms recently updated. Kitchen cabinets recently redone. Sliding glass door in the kitchen right to your private balcony. Clean, ready to move in with own washer and dryer. Screened front porch with exterior closet. Have it all - close to everything including major employers like Harris, Northrup and others!
