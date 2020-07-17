631 Club Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862



Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet.

Move in with Deposit and 1st Month



Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish. 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, with both bathrooms recently updated. Kitchen cabinets recently redone. Sliding glass door in the kitchen right to your private balcony. Clean, ready to move in with own washer and dryer. Screened front porch with exterior closet. Have it all - close to everything including major employers like Harris, Northrup and others!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310862

Property Id 310862



(RLNE5896135)