All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 631 Club Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
631 Club Ridge Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

631 Club Ridge Dr

631 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

631 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862

Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet.
Move in with Deposit and 1st Month

Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish. 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, with both bathrooms recently updated. Kitchen cabinets recently redone. Sliding glass door in the kitchen right to your private balcony. Clean, ready to move in with own washer and dryer. Screened front porch with exterior closet. Have it all - close to everything including major employers like Harris, Northrup and others!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310862
Property Id 310862

(RLNE5896135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have any available units?
631 Club Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 631 Club Ridge Dr have?
Some of 631 Club Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Club Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
631 Club Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Club Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Club Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 631 Club Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 Club Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 631 Club Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 631 Club Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Club Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Club Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Club Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Gyms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWeston, FL
North Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University