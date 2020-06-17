609 Brackenwood Cove

Amenities

Available as of July 10th until Dec 30th, 2020. Showings start July 3rd, 2020. Min of 60 days lease. Artistically renovated and stylishly decorated by a professional interior designer, this luxurious two-bedroom condo is simply stunning. The home is light-filled and immaculate with a huge range of updates including new window treatments and carpet, new furnishings plus new bathroom vanities, mirrors and TOTO toilets. The unit has also been completely repainted and features new doors, artwork, decor and so much more. Gorgeous travertine floors flow throughout the open-plan living zone. Taking full advantage of the lush landscaped surrounds and picturesque golf course views, the 1,366sqft layout connects effortlessly to the wrap-around covered veranda.