Palm Beach Gardens, FL
609 Brackenwood Cove
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

609 Brackenwood Cove

609 Brackenwood Cove · (561) 768-3331
Location

609 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available as of July 10th until Dec 30th, 2020. Showings start July 3rd, 2020. Min of 60 days lease. Artistically renovated and stylishly decorated by a professional interior designer, this luxurious two-bedroom condo is simply stunning. The home is light-filled and immaculate with a huge range of updates including new window treatments and carpet, new furnishings plus new bathroom vanities, mirrors and TOTO toilets. The unit has also been completely repainted and features new doors, artwork, decor and so much more. Gorgeous travertine floors flow throughout the open-plan living zone. Taking full advantage of the lush landscaped surrounds and picturesque golf course views, the 1,366sqft layout connects effortlessly to the wrap-around covered veranda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have any available units?
609 Brackenwood Cove has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 609 Brackenwood Cove have?
Some of 609 Brackenwood Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Brackenwood Cove currently offering any rent specials?
609 Brackenwood Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Brackenwood Cove pet-friendly?
No, 609 Brackenwood Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove offer parking?
No, 609 Brackenwood Cove does not offer parking.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Brackenwood Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have a pool?
No, 609 Brackenwood Cove does not have a pool.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have accessible units?
No, 609 Brackenwood Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Brackenwood Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Brackenwood Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Brackenwood Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
