5524 Eagle Lake Drive

Amenities
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017). New screen for the patio, new washer & dryer, new toilet being installed. Tile and wood flooring throughout. Cable & internet included! Enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather with a spacious screened in patio. Fresh paint on the exterior and interior. Westwood Gardens is a quiet community with beautiful tree lined streets and sidewalks, pools, and tennis courts.