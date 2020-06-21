All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 5524 Eagle Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:33 PM

5524 Eagle Lake Drive

5524 Eagle Lake Drive · (561) 317-9231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017). New screen for the patio, new washer & dryer, new toilet being installed. Tile and wood flooring throughout. Cable & internet included! Enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather with a spacious screened in patio. Fresh paint on the exterior and interior. Westwood Gardens is a quiet community with beautiful tree lined streets and sidewalks, pools, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have any available units?
5524 Eagle Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have?
Some of 5524 Eagle Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Eagle Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Eagle Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Eagle Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5524 Eagle Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5524 Eagle Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5524 Eagle Lake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity