5380 Woodland Lakes Drive

Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum). Perfect vacation rental to enjoy the ''2021'' Honda Classic right down the street hosted by PGA National. This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has one of the best lake views in the entire community of Woodland Lakes. Enjoy your screened-in terrace with panoramic lake views. Recently renovated kitchen, baths, wood flooring, new A/C, newer appliances. In walking distance to PGA Commons for shopping and top-rated dining. The beautiful Gardens Mall is right down the street. The community has 3 Community Pools.