All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:42 AM

5380 Woodland Lakes Drive

5380 Woodland Lakes Drive · (561) 714-8207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum). Perfect vacation rental to enjoy the ''2021'' Honda Classic right down the street hosted by PGA National. This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has one of the best lake views in the entire community of Woodland Lakes. Enjoy your screened-in terrace with panoramic lake views. Recently renovated kitchen, baths, wood flooring, new A/C, newer appliances. In walking distance to PGA Commons for shopping and top-rated dining. The beautiful Gardens Mall is right down the street. The community has 3 Community Pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have any available units?
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have?
Some of 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive does offer parking.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5380 Woodland Lakes Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity