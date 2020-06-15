5065 Dulce Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 32 car garage town home is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens in a private, gated enclave. Furnished or unfurnished. Paloma offers a club house and community pool. Meticulously decorated, maintained and updated with all the latest appliances and upgrades. Lovely main level with open concept living room and updated kitchen with bar-top and separate kitchen dining, plus formal dining room. Living room opens onto a screened in porch perfect for BBQ and lounging. Backyard is private. Can be available furnished or unfurnished. A short walk to the community pool. This home is located minutes away from Downtown Gardens restaurants, movie theater, and shopping centers. Close to beautiful area beaches. Hurricane impact windows.