Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5065 Dulce Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:33 AM

5065 Dulce Court

(561) 301-8079
Location

5065 Dulce Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5065 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 32 car garage town home is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens in a private, gated enclave. Furnished or unfurnished. Paloma offers a club house and community pool. Meticulously decorated, maintained and updated with all the latest appliances and upgrades. Lovely main level with open concept living room and updated kitchen with bar-top and separate kitchen dining, plus formal dining room. Living room opens onto a screened in porch perfect for BBQ and lounging. Backyard is private. Can be available furnished or unfurnished. A short walk to the community pool. This home is located minutes away from Downtown Gardens restaurants, movie theater, and shopping centers. Close to beautiful area beaches. Hurricane impact windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Dulce Court have any available units?
5065 Dulce Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5065 Dulce Court have?
Some of 5065 Dulce Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Dulce Court currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Dulce Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Dulce Court pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Dulce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5065 Dulce Court offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Dulce Court does offer parking.
Does 5065 Dulce Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5065 Dulce Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Dulce Court have a pool?
Yes, 5065 Dulce Court has a pool.
Does 5065 Dulce Court have accessible units?
No, 5065 Dulce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Dulce Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5065 Dulce Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Dulce Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Dulce Court does not have units with air conditioning.
