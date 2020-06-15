5008 Vine Cliff Way W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Oversized 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage townhome. Located in the gated community of Cielo, in Palm Beach Gardens. This 2-story home offers large tile flooring throughout the downstairs living areas, and high volume ceilings. The large kitchen is designed with tall cabinetry, granite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances. Upstairs, enjoy the additional living space of the oversized loft. The master suite features a tray ceiling, a gigantic walk-in closet, and private balcony. The 2 large guest bedrooms have plenty of space for large furnishings. Enjoy the extra security of hurricane impact windows and doors throughout the home.Walk through private gate to dining and shopping. Close to beaches and highway. It will be ready for rent July 1st dont miss this great opportunity!