Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:27 AM

5008 Vine Cliff Way W

5008 Vine Cliff Way East · (724) 554-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm Beach Gardens
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

5008 Vine Cliff Way East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2204 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oversized 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage townhome. Located in the gated community of Cielo, in Palm Beach Gardens. This 2-story home offers large tile flooring throughout the downstairs living areas, and high volume ceilings. The large kitchen is designed with tall cabinetry, granite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances. Upstairs, enjoy the additional living space of the oversized loft. The master suite features a tray ceiling, a gigantic walk-in closet, and private balcony. The 2 large guest bedrooms have plenty of space for large furnishings. Enjoy the extra security of hurricane impact windows and doors throughout the home.Walk through private gate to dining and shopping. Close to beaches and highway. It will be ready for rent July 1st dont miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have any available units?
5008 Vine Cliff Way W has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have?
Some of 5008 Vine Cliff Way W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Vine Cliff Way W currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Vine Cliff Way W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Vine Cliff Way W pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W does offer parking.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have a pool?
No, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have accessible units?
No, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Vine Cliff Way W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Vine Cliff Way W does not have units with air conditioning.
