4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Impeccably furnished and maintained by its owners, you will enjoy a turnkey town home with over 2300 sq ft of living area. All three bedrooms are ensuite with two located on the third floor and another on the second floor off the living area. Beautiful 42'' wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.Plantation shutters and impact glass throughout. Bonus room on the first floor with powder room for your convenience. Tandem 2 car garage plus space for another car in your driveway. Located in Cielo and only steps away from Donald Ross Village. Home to Golds Gym, Burger bar, Asian Fin, Coolinary Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, urgent care, and much more!