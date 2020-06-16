All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive

4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive · (561) 512-7957
Location

4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Impeccably furnished and maintained by its owners, you will enjoy a turnkey town home with over 2300 sq ft of living area. All three bedrooms are ensuite with two located on the third floor and another on the second floor off the living area. Beautiful 42'' wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.Plantation shutters and impact glass throughout. Bonus room on the first floor with powder room for your convenience. Tandem 2 car garage plus space for another car in your driveway. Located in Cielo and only steps away from Donald Ross Village. Home to Golds Gym, Burger bar, Asian Fin, Coolinary Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, urgent care, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have any available units?
4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have?
Some of 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 Sawgrass Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
