Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4705 Dovehill Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

4705 Dovehill Drive

4705 Doyehill Drive · No Longer Available
Palm Beach Gardens
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

4705 Doyehill Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2, Bath Home with Lake View. Gated Community. Plenty of Amenities including HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, with 3 exceptions (front door & 2 bathroom ''Block'' windows.) Brand New Electric Stove & Dish Washer. Ceiling Fans, Enormous Screened Patio on the Lake- 25' x 40'. Porcelain Tile in all main rooms & on the Patio. Carpet in the Bedrooms. Newer Refrigerator & Air Conditioner. Neutral white/cream colors. Screened Front Entry. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Gym, Activity Center and Children's Play Ground. Lots of storage. Great schools. Central location. Close to the Gardens Mall, Beaches & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have any available units?
4705 Dovehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 4705 Dovehill Drive have?
Some of 4705 Dovehill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Dovehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Dovehill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Dovehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Dovehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Dovehill Drive does offer parking.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Dovehill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4705 Dovehill Drive has a pool.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4705 Dovehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Dovehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Dovehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4705 Dovehill Drive has units with air conditioning.
