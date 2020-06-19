4705 Dovehill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

3 Bedroom, 2, Bath Home with Lake View. Gated Community. Plenty of Amenities including HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, with 3 exceptions (front door & 2 bathroom ''Block'' windows.) Brand New Electric Stove & Dish Washer. Ceiling Fans, Enormous Screened Patio on the Lake- 25' x 40'. Porcelain Tile in all main rooms & on the Patio. Carpet in the Bedrooms. Newer Refrigerator & Air Conditioner. Neutral white/cream colors. Screened Front Entry. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Gym, Activity Center and Children's Play Ground. Lots of storage. Great schools. Central location. Close to the Gardens Mall, Beaches & Airport.