Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:39 PM

4633 Mediterranean Circle

4633 Mediterranean Circle · (561) 531-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4633 Mediterranean Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Upgraded Townhouse in Ideal Palm Beach Gardens Location! 'Trevi at the Gardens' is a Newer Construction, Gated Community with Great Amenities, Conveniently located close to Great Dining, Shopping, I-95 & in an A rated school zone. This Townhouse has a Bright, Open Floor-plan with High Ceilings & Plantation Shutters. Master Bedroom & 2 Good sized Bedrooms Up. Patio/Porch overlooking fenced in yard & Community Courtyard. Ceramic Tile throughout main living areas & Carpet in Bedrooms. Full Impact Glass Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops & Breakfast Bar + much more! A must see! ***Owner will be painting townhouse & cleaning carpets prior to new Tenant moving in***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have any available units?
4633 Mediterranean Circle has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have?
Some of 4633 Mediterranean Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Mediterranean Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Mediterranean Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Mediterranean Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Mediterranean Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Mediterranean Circle does offer parking.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4633 Mediterranean Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have a pool?
No, 4633 Mediterranean Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have accessible units?
No, 4633 Mediterranean Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Mediterranean Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4633 Mediterranean Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4633 Mediterranean Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
