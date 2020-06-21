443 Kelsey Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings. Light & Bright Great room with sliders that lead to a relaxing Lanai and large screened pool deck with plenty of room to barbecue & entertain. Accordion Hurricane Shutters. Oaks East has a 24Hr Manned guard gate, and heated community pool. Great Location. 15 Minutes to the airport and 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches. Close to all the casual & fine restaurants along PGA Blvd and the all the shopping at the Gardens Mall & Downtown Shoppes. Beautiful home, perfect location.