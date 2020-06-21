All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
443 Kelsey Park Drive

Location

443 Kelsey Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Oaks

Amenities

Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings. Light & Bright Great room with sliders that lead to a relaxing Lanai and large screened pool deck with plenty of room to barbecue & entertain. Accordion Hurricane Shutters. Oaks East has a 24Hr Manned guard gate, and heated community pool. Great Location. 15 Minutes to the airport and 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches. Close to all the casual & fine restaurants along PGA Blvd and the all the shopping at the Gardens Mall & Downtown Shoppes. Beautiful home, perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have any available units?
443 Kelsey Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have?
Some of 443 Kelsey Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Kelsey Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
443 Kelsey Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Kelsey Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 443 Kelsey Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 443 Kelsey Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Kelsey Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 443 Kelsey Park Drive has a pool.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 443 Kelsey Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Kelsey Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Kelsey Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Kelsey Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
