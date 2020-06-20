4140 Darlington Street W

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse

This gorgeous luxury townhouse located in the private gated community of Hampton Cay in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. It really is a must-see! Your own private retreat every day! Built in 2013, this newer-construction home is solidly built.Desirable features include an open floor plan, upgraded $10K kitchen, accented with light, granite counter tops and backsplash, impact windows, plantation shutters and surround sound. A laundry room located upstairs near the large master suite for convenience. Your6000 resort-style clubhouse is just two min walk from property. Hampton Cay, is just minutes from some of S FL best beaches and world famous PBG golf courses, including PGA National, 2 miles from The Gardens Mall and less than a mile from both the FL Turnpike and I-95 with only 20 to PBI