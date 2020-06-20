All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:49 PM

4140 Darlington Street W

4140 Darlington Street · (305) 724-5135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4140 Darlington Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2138 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
This gorgeous luxury townhouse located in the private gated community of Hampton Cay in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. It really is a must-see! Your own private retreat every day! Built in 2013, this newer-construction home is solidly built.Desirable features include an open floor plan, upgraded $10K kitchen, accented with light, granite counter tops and backsplash, impact windows, plantation shutters and surround sound. A laundry room located upstairs near the large master suite for convenience. Your6000 resort-style clubhouse is just two min walk from property. Hampton Cay, is just minutes from some of S FL best beaches and world famous PBG golf courses, including PGA National, 2 miles from The Gardens Mall and less than a mile from both the FL Turnpike and I-95 with only 20 to PBI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Darlington Street W have any available units?
4140 Darlington Street W has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4140 Darlington Street W have?
Some of 4140 Darlington Street W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Darlington Street W currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Darlington Street W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Darlington Street W pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Darlington Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Darlington Street W does offer parking.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Darlington Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W have a pool?
No, 4140 Darlington Street W does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W have accessible units?
No, 4140 Darlington Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Darlington Street W has units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Darlington Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 Darlington Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
