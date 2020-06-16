All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
408 4th Court

408 4th Court · (561) 440-3830
Location

408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. a wonderful spacious place to call home. Freshly painted and ready for move in. All hard floors, no carpeting . Nice fenced in patio area. Accordion storm shutters. Community has a children's play area and basketball courts. Public park nearby. Perfect location in Palm Beach Gardens, close to everything, very convenient. Pets will be considered on an individual basis with non refundable pet fee ($250) For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Jupiter Lighthouse RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566381 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 4th Court have any available units?
408 4th Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 4th Court have?
Some of 408 4th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 4th Court currently offering any rent specials?
408 4th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 4th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 4th Court is pet friendly.
Does 408 4th Court offer parking?
No, 408 4th Court does not offer parking.
Does 408 4th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 4th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 4th Court have a pool?
No, 408 4th Court does not have a pool.
Does 408 4th Court have accessible units?
No, 408 4th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 408 4th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 4th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 4th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 4th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
