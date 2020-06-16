Amenities

408 4th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. a wonderful spacious place to call home. Freshly painted and ready for move in. All hard floors, no carpeting . Nice fenced in patio area. Accordion storm shutters. Community has a children's play area and basketball courts. Public park nearby. Perfect location in Palm Beach Gardens, close to everything, very convenient. Pets will be considered on an individual basis with non refundable pet fee ($250) For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Jupiter Lighthouse RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566381 ]