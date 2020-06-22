337 October Street

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities. This freshly updated 3 bed and 3 bath home features a spacious kitchen, dining,living area, full bath and a bonus office/den on the first floor all tiled. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom and bath with a separate bath and shower, large walk-in closet. A large 2nd and 3rd bedroom, another full bath, and laundry room complete the upstairs layout which is all tile and new laminate wood flooring, no carpeting in this home! Rental fee includes lawn care, trash pickup, basic cable, security, and recreational facilities use. Pet(s) OK with prior approval and Non-Refundable Pet Fee.