Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
337 October Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:23 AM

337 October Street

337 October Street · (561) 203-7022
Location

337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1951 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities. This freshly updated 3 bed and 3 bath home features a spacious kitchen, dining,living area, full bath and a bonus office/den on the first floor all tiled. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom and bath with a separate bath and shower, large walk-in closet. A large 2nd and 3rd bedroom, another full bath, and laundry room complete the upstairs layout which is all tile and new laminate wood flooring, no carpeting in this home! Rental fee includes lawn care, trash pickup, basic cable, security, and recreational facilities use. Pet(s) OK with prior approval and Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 October Street have any available units?
337 October Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 October Street have?
Some of 337 October Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 October Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 October Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 October Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 October Street is pet friendly.
Does 337 October Street offer parking?
Yes, 337 October Street offers parking.
Does 337 October Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 October Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 October Street have a pool?
Yes, 337 October Street has a pool.
Does 337 October Street have accessible units?
No, 337 October Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 October Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 October Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 October Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 October Street does not have units with air conditioning.
