Available for Nov 2020-2021 Season! Fabulous turn key rental with spectacular lake and pool views. Wake up to gorgeous sunrises over the lake each morning in this two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a den. Enjoy breathtaking vistas from the family room and the kitchen. The full wall of sliders allows the natural sunlight to brighten the home. One king bed, one queen bed and a pull out in the den. Master offers a two walk-in closets and a separate shower and tub. The outdoor living area offers opened and covered patios with a pool and spa, as well as incredible views! Rental can include the use of a 50th Anniversary convertible Thunderbird. 2 Car garage. Tennis membership.