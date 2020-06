Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room gym parking pool racquetball court internet access media room tennis court

This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit. This resort-style community offers fitness center, meeting & conference rooms with bar and fireplace, media center, business center and high-speed Internet access, huge swimming pool, sundeck and Jacuzzi, 2 tennis & racquetball courts. Plus you can't beat the location!