3021 Alcazar Place

Amenities
''Calabria Community'' located in San Matera includes resort style amenities such as large gym, resort size swimming pool, tennis court, sauna, & a play ground. This unit #206 has a private screened in patio looking over the lake. Water & Sewer included. Small pet 25lbs & under are considered. HOA requires FICO score of 650 per tenant. The location, location, location - Walking distance to Gardens Mall and to Downtown at the Gardens. Shops, restaurants, grocery stores are minutes away. Close to Palm Beach International Airport, I-95 and the Turnpike.