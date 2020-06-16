All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:35 AM

3021 Alcazar Place

3021 Alcazar Place · (561) 626-7000
Location

3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
''Calabria Community'' located in San Matera includes resort style amenities such as large gym, resort size swimming pool, tennis court, sauna, & a play ground. This unit #206 has a private screened in patio looking over the lake. Water & Sewer included. Small pet 25lbs & under are considered. HOA requires FICO score of 650 per tenant. The location, location, location - Walking distance to Gardens Mall and to Downtown at the Gardens. Shops, restaurants, grocery stores are minutes away. Close to Palm Beach International Airport, I-95 and the Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Alcazar Place have any available units?
3021 Alcazar Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3021 Alcazar Place have?
Some of 3021 Alcazar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Alcazar Place currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Alcazar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Alcazar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Alcazar Place is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place offer parking?
No, 3021 Alcazar Place does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 Alcazar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place have a pool?
Yes, 3021 Alcazar Place has a pool.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place have accessible units?
No, 3021 Alcazar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Alcazar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Alcazar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Alcazar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
