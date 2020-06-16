3021 Alcazar Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool sauna tennis court

''Calabria Community'' located in San Matera includes resort style amenities such as large gym, resort size swimming pool, tennis court, sauna, & a play ground. This unit #206 has a private screened in patio looking over the lake. Water & Sewer included. Small pet 25lbs & under are considered. HOA requires FICO score of 650 per tenant. The location, location, location - Walking distance to Gardens Mall and to Downtown at the Gardens. Shops, restaurants, grocery stores are minutes away. Close to Palm Beach International Airport, I-95 and the Turnpike.