3018 Alcazar Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long. San Matera is a gated community close shopping, downtown Palm Beach Gardens. Walk to Gardens Mall, Palm Beach State college, bus stop and just a short drive to I-95 This one of a kind floor plan with entrance on the third floor. Immaculate condition, barely lived in. Furnished.Please come see. You will not be disappointed.