All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 3018 Alcazar Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
3018 Alcazar Place
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

3018 Alcazar Place

3018 Alcazar Place · (561) 706-3203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long. San Matera is a gated community close shopping, downtown Palm Beach Gardens. Walk to Gardens Mall, Palm Beach State college, bus stop and just a short drive to I-95 This one of a kind floor plan with entrance on the third floor. Immaculate condition, barely lived in. Furnished.Please come see. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Alcazar Place have any available units?
3018 Alcazar Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3018 Alcazar Place have?
Some of 3018 Alcazar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Alcazar Place currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Alcazar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Alcazar Place pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Alcazar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Alcazar Place offers parking.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 Alcazar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place have a pool?
No, 3018 Alcazar Place does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place have accessible units?
No, 3018 Alcazar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Alcazar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Alcazar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Alcazar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3018 Alcazar Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Gyms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWeston, FL
North Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity