Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

3 Marina Gardens Drive

3 Marinia Gardens Drive · (561) 626-7000
Location

3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3141 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina. Plantation Shutters,Tray Ceilings w/Crown Molding, Natural Gas, Central Vac, Ensuite Baths. Balconies on every Level. Upgraded Kitchen w/Double Convection Oven. His & Her Master Baths, Jetted Bath, Downstairs Living Area w/Wet Bar and Office Area. Spacious Patio w/Gas Hookup. Dockage Available, No Fixed Bridges w/Ocean Access. Walk to Carmine's, Riverhouse, 10 minutes to Beach, 25 Minutes to Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have any available units?
3 Marina Gardens Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have?
Some of 3 Marina Gardens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Marina Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Marina Gardens Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Marina Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Marina Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Marina Gardens Drive does offer parking.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Marina Gardens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Marina Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Marina Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Marina Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Marina Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Marina Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
