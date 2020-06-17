3 Marina Gardens Drive

Amenities
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina. Plantation Shutters,Tray Ceilings w/Crown Molding, Natural Gas, Central Vac, Ensuite Baths. Balconies on every Level. Upgraded Kitchen w/Double Convection Oven. His & Her Master Baths, Jetted Bath, Downstairs Living Area w/Wet Bar and Office Area. Spacious Patio w/Gas Hookup. Dockage Available, No Fixed Bridges w/Ocean Access. Walk to Carmine's, Riverhouse, 10 minutes to Beach, 25 Minutes to Airport