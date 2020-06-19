All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
2811 Grande Parkway
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:09 AM

2811 Grande Parkway

2811 Grande Parkway · (561) 762-3704
Location

2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex. Immaculately clean, updated and beautifully furnished, this unit has three bedrooms, three full baths plus great room with lake view and an upstairs loft. Two master suites with enclosed baths upstairs and a smaller bedroom with adjacent full bath downstairs. Granite counters in each bath and in the kitchen where there are also new cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Screened patio overlooking the lake. One car garage. Community pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. Close to The Gardens Mall, Legacy Place and Downtown at the Gardens, all part of the shopping, restaurant and entertainment hub of Palm Beach Gardens. Close to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Grande Parkway have any available units?
2811 Grande Parkway has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2811 Grande Parkway have?
Some of 2811 Grande Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Grande Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Grande Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Grande Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Grande Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Grande Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Grande Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Grande Parkway has a pool.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2811 Grande Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Grande Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Grande Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Grande Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
