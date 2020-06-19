2811 Grande Parkway

Amenities

One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex. Immaculately clean, updated and beautifully furnished, this unit has three bedrooms, three full baths plus great room with lake view and an upstairs loft. Two master suites with enclosed baths upstairs and a smaller bedroom with adjacent full bath downstairs. Granite counters in each bath and in the kitchen where there are also new cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Screened patio overlooking the lake. One car garage. Community pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. Close to The Gardens Mall, Legacy Place and Downtown at the Gardens, all part of the shopping, restaurant and entertainment hub of Palm Beach Gardens. Close to the beach.