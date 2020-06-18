2806 Veronia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor. Loft/Den on 2nd floor and 2 spacious master suites upstairs w/ walk-in closet. Building has completed exterior renovation. 1 car garage has driveway for 1 car&1 parking space behind it, total 3 spaces & guest parking. Near I95 & FL Tkpe & Gardens Mall. Gated community offers resort like amenities incl pool, hot tub, gym, racquet ball,tennis court, steam room&sauna. Pls click on virtual tour to see the clubhouse. Only occupants listed on application and approved at orientation are allowed to reside. Assoc wont approve any person<650 FICO score