All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 2806 Veronia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
2806 Veronia Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

2806 Veronia Drive

2806 Veronia Drive · (561) 628-7082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor. Loft/Den on 2nd floor and 2 spacious master suites upstairs w/ walk-in closet. Building has completed exterior renovation. 1 car garage has driveway for 1 car&1 parking space behind it, total 3 spaces & guest parking. Near I95 & FL Tkpe & Gardens Mall. Gated community offers resort like amenities incl pool, hot tub, gym, racquet ball,tennis court, steam room&sauna. Pls click on virtual tour to see the clubhouse. Only occupants listed on application and approved at orientation are allowed to reside. Assoc wont approve any person<650 FICO score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Veronia Drive have any available units?
2806 Veronia Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2806 Veronia Drive have?
Some of 2806 Veronia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Veronia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Veronia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Veronia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Veronia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Veronia Drive does offer parking.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 Veronia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2806 Veronia Drive has a pool.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2806 Veronia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Veronia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Veronia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 Veronia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2806 Veronia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity