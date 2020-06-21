All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

275 Porto Vecchio

275 Porto Vecchio Way · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mirasol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home. As you enter this home you drawn to the private tropical oasis and golf course views in the distance. Comfortable spaces offer areas for intimate gatherings. Expansive kitchen, is open to family room and breakfast nook overlooking the outdoor paradise. The master suite offers a spacious bedroom, closet and master bath. The office and 2 guest bedroom suites are situated for privacy. The outdoor areas are surrounded by lush landscaping and inviting pool, a tranquil retreat. Golf Membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Porto Vecchio have any available units?
275 Porto Vecchio has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Porto Vecchio have?
Some of 275 Porto Vecchio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Porto Vecchio currently offering any rent specials?
275 Porto Vecchio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Porto Vecchio pet-friendly?
No, 275 Porto Vecchio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio offer parking?
Yes, 275 Porto Vecchio does offer parking.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Porto Vecchio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio have a pool?
Yes, 275 Porto Vecchio has a pool.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio have accessible units?
No, 275 Porto Vecchio does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Porto Vecchio has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Porto Vecchio have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Porto Vecchio does not have units with air conditioning.
