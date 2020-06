Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel. This spacous, light and bright home feature 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, one is used as a guest den on the first level. The kitchen and living quarters on the main and the two masters on the upper level. 2 car garage and open balcony for out doors pleasure.