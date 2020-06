Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. Bright 2/2 second floor CONDO with incredible lake view and high ceiling in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool. Extra storage space next to front door. Tile flooring all through. Water utility included in the rent. Close to great Schools, shopping centers, I-95 and Turnpike. Nearby PGA National Park offers amenities including playground, tennis court, barbecue, picnic areas, basketball court, DISC golf course and more.